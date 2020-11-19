4 queer and trans happenings to wind you up or down in the week ahead

What to watch:

The Twentieth Century

Canadian experimental filmmaker Matthew Rankin’s debut film The Twentieth Century will be available in virtual cinemas across the U.S. starting Nov. 20. The dystopian comedy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it won Best Canadian First Feature Film. It follows a young Mackenzie King on his journey to becoming prime minister of Canada. (In real life, King was known as Canada’s “bachelor prime minister.”) In Rankin’s visually resplendent, expressionist film, King (Dan Beirne) must face the outrageous expectations from an overbearing mother (played with gusto by Louis Negin), the dangerous fantasies of a war-mongering governor-general and the burden of King’s secret vice—a fetishistic obsession for women’s footwear. Xtra’s Gordon Bowness called the film “an absurdist, perverted laugh-riot that proves Canada to be one of the queerest places on the planet… one of the wildest celebrations of off-kilter Canadianness imaginable.”

The Twentieth Century directed by Matthew Rankin will be viewable in virtual theatres in select U.S. states. Tickets are available for purchase here.

What to read:

Film for Her by Orion Carloto

Los Angeles-based poet and YouTube sensation Orion Carloto released her highly-anticipated second book, Film for Her, on Nov. 17. The bisexual writer captures people, places and memories through photographs, poetry, prose and a short story. Film for Her explores Carloto’s early adulthood when she was living in a new city and battling loneliness. The author hopes to inspire readers to reflect on the past, find comfort in the present, and make sense of the unpredictable future. In 2017, Carloto released Flux, a poetry collection tackling the many states of grief from a broken heart.

Film for Her by Orion Carloto is available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada.

What to listen to:

“When the Drugs Don’t Work” by Kit Major

Los Angeles-based singer Kit Major is releasing her latest single, “When the Drugs Don’t Work,” on Nov. 19. The queer pop singer combines earnest lyricism with bubbly indie-pop, folding in elements of dark synth and classic rock. Earlier this year, Major released the single “Mind,” about struggling with being open about anxiety and depression in a relationship—though the music video features compelling graphics with a dash of comedy.

“When the Drugs Don’t Work” by Kit Major will be available on Spotify and Apple Music Nov. 19.

What to look at:

“I’m A Gender Affirming Health Pro: Ask Me Anything”

Queer social and dating app HER caps off Trans Awareness Week with an online panel, titled “I’m A Gender Affirming Health Pro: Ask Me Anything.” The live Q&A session will be hosted by Monique Walker and Phalande Jean, founders of Queer Affirmative Therapy (QAT)—an organization dedicated to providing affirming mental health services to BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ communities. The pair will host an open discussion with attendees over Zoom regarding gender-affirming health services.

The “I’m A Gender Affirming Health Pro: Ask Me Anything” online event will take place on Nov. 19. Registration for the Zoom link is available on their Facebook.