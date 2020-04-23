 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

America wants to limit sharing information with countries that criminalize homosexuality, Cyndi Lauper headlines online benefit concert and Ansel Elgort’s thirst for a cause

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Apr. 24

By Arvin Joaquin Apr 23, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT
Richard Grenell, Cyndi Lauper, Ansel Elgort and Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Credit: Clemens Bilan/EPA, Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press, PGB/STRPA; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Friend, I hope you’re ready because here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉The U.S. government is considering cutting back on sharing intelligence with countries that criminalize homosexuality. The move is part of acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell’s push to encourage those nations to decriminalize homosexuality. Grenell is openly gay. Also this week, a new survey by Levada Center reveals that one in five Russians believe that LGBTQ people should be “eliminated.”

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Tonight, Cyndi Lauper headlines a digital benefit concert for LGBTQ2 nightlife workers and best believe we’ll have fun. Plus, Ansel Elgort posted a nude photo on Instagram to raise funds to support healthcare workers. 😰🌊

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Because I cannot wait for Love, Simon’s sequel 😭.

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨

Comedians Jess Salomon and Eman El-Husseini talk about their ‘Marriage of Convenience’

See all videos

Read Next

A collage featuring the photos of Melania Trump, Antoni Porowski, and Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam
Xtra Weekly

Virginia enacts an anti-LGBTQ2 discrimination law, Melania Trump thanks seniors and Antoni Porowski’s dating life becomes a film

Arvin Joaquin Apr 16
Melania Trump gives us 47 seconds of her time, Lady Gaga raises funds and Gigi Goode’s reveal
Xtra Weekly

Melania Trump gives us 47 seconds of her time, Lady Gaga raises funds and Gigi Goode’s reveal

Arvin Joaquin Apr 09
Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little signed two anti-trans bills, Lil Nas X’s confession and actor Ansel Elgort
Xtra Weekly

Idaho’s Republican Governor Brad Little signed two anti-trans bills, Lil Nas X’s confession and Ansel Elgort’s bulge

Arvin Joaquin Apr 02
The logo of Xtra Weekly Topline plus images of Terrence McNally, MIchelle Visage and an eggplant emoji.
Xtra Weekly

Terrence McNally dies of COVID-19 complications, Michelle Visage’s looks and free Pornhub Premium

Arvin Joaquin Mar 26
Vladimir Putin’s possible term extension, Billy Eichner’s plea and RuPaul’s big ruveal
Xtra Weekly

Vladimir Putin’s possible term extension, Billy Eichner’s plea and RuPaul’s big ruveal

Arvin Joaquin Mar 19

The Latest

covid-19 pandemic lgbt
Your Communities In Action

Washington LGBTQ2 youth move online for support

Krishna Rau 1 day ago
Director Rachel Mason and her parents, Karen and Barry Mason, former owners of L.A.’s famous porn emorium Circus of Books.
TV and Film

Rachel Mason’s parents built a legendary gay porn empire; she made a movie about it

Tre’vell Anderson 1 day ago
Drake, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez
Electro-pop artist Scot Hardware.
One Day at a Time's Elena Alvarez on a background of rainbow hearts.