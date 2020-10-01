 
1 min

Topline: Rihanna and Eric Trump

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Oct. 2

By Xtra Staff Oct 01, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Eric Trump and Rihanna for Xtra Weekly's Topline
Credit: EPA/Peter Foley, AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉A decade ago, men began to vanish from Toronto’s Gay Village. In his debut book, journalist Justin Ling looks at their murders and the police inaction that failed to protect them. Take a peek into Missing from the Village with this excerpt, focusing the early days of the men’s disappearances.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Ambassadors from around the world released an open letter on Sunday calling for Poland to support and protect the rights of queer and trans people. Some 100 towns and regions in the nation have passed resolutions condemning “LGBT ideology.” Plus, is it gay to love your daddy? Eric Trump sloppily quoted LGBTQ2 Trump supporters during an appearance on Fox and Friends, leading the internet to question whether he was actually coming out on live TV.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Business in the front. Artist, designer, mogul and icon Rihanna reveals her return to a classic lesbian mullet in the teaser trailer for her upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show. And get excited: It’s officially Grey Sweatpants Season™ 💦.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🍆.

Grey sweatpants Insecure

