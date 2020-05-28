 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

RuPaul Charles makes ‘Family Feud’ extra fabulous, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are couple goals and Cate Blanchett said gay rights

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, May 29

By Xtra Staff May 28, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Collage image of RuPaul Charles, set to appear on Family Feud, Megan Rapinoe who is hosting the ESPY Awards and Cate Blanchett
Credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com, AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Christoph Soeder/DPA via ZUMA Press; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉The COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially difficult moment in time for LGBTQ2 people. Reports find Black LGBTQ people may be more likely to contract the novel coronavirus and suffer severe complications associated with it. Meanwhile, queer and trans folks face being outed in countries where LGBTQ communities are being scapegoated for spread of the virus. And in the U.K., queer and trans folks fear a contact-tracing app could put their safety and privacy at risk.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉RuPaul Charles and his fabulous Drag Race crew are set to appear on what could be the gayest episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Plus, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird will host the ESPY Awards this year—with a new, heartwarming twist. And Cate Blanchett called herself a lesbian in a livestream with Sarah Paulson, making queer ladies everywhere swoon.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Survey says: Yaaaas queen! ❤️️

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨

Can I come out to my parents over Zoom? | Ask Kai | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

collage image of Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monae and Ruby Rose titled Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’
Xtra Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’

Arvin Joaquin May 21
LGBTQ2 groups urge moms of queer kids to vote against Trump, Ben Platt’s new love and Tyra Banks’ past
Xtra Weekly

LGBTQ2 groups urge moms of queer kids to vote against Trump, Ben Platt’s new love and Tyra Banks’ past

Arvin Joaquin May 14
A collage of the images of Joe Biden, Cara Delevingne and Judi Dench and the Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Xtra Weekly

Joe Biden bags big support, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up and Judi Dench’s wild description

Arvin Joaquin May 07
Xtra Weekly Topline logo featuring images of Tom Felton, Rebecca Black and Patti LuPone
Xtra Weekly

Tom Felton makes out with Austin Swift, Rebecca Black’s relaunch and Patti LuPone’s reveal

Arvin Joaquin Apr 30
Richard Grenell, Cyndi Lauper, Ansel Elgort and Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Xtra Weekly

America wants to limit sharing information with countries that criminalize homosexuality, Cyndi Lauper headlines online benefit concert and Ansel Elgort’s thirst for a cause

Arvin Joaquin Apr 23

The Latest

Pink rabbit dildo on a blue background
Party for One

39 easy steps for buying your first vibrator in the middle of a pandemic

Kirsten Reneau 1 day ago
A transgender woman in a hospital gown speaking to her doctor, a transgender man, in an exam room, signifying the new LGBTQ2 health curriculum at the University of Toronto.
Health

Canadian medical researchers unveil groundbreaking LGBTQ2-focused curriculum

Fae Johnstone 1 day ago
Kai Cheng Thom
Grey baby rabbits on a white background.
Sex toys on a yellow background