RuPaul, country music and the Oscars

RuPaul says he wouldn’t accept a trans drag queen

Sparking angry backlash on social media, TV star RuPaul Charles said in an interview that he would not accept a transitioned trans woman on his show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Country music boots Mike Huckabee

Conservative American politician Mike Huckabee resigned from the board of the Country Music Awards less than a day after he was appointed when artists demanded he be removed due to his homophobic record. [Tennessean]

Cher headlines Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The largest yearly LGBT event in Australia brought in a crowd of 300,000 people this weekend. Cher headlined the 40th year of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. [The Guardian]

Daniela Vega first trans presenter at Oscars

Actress and transgender woman Daniela Vega presented the Oscar for best original song on Sunday, the first trans person to present at the ceremonies. [CNN]

Rainbows welcome at Russia World Cup

A Russian soccer official says that rainbow flags and gay kisses will be welcome at the World Cup this summer in Russia. Fans have worried that Russia’s “gay propaganda” laws might lead to problems for gay fans. [Inside World Football]