Saint Patrick, brains and Hollywood stars

Tense meeting between Pence and Varadkar

Notably anti-gay US Vice-President Mike Pence met with notably gay Irish leader Leo Varadkar under intense media scrutiny, but Pence took the unusual move of keeping the traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting behind closed doors. [Independent]

Study: Trans brains are structured differently

A study by scientists in Brazil shows that transgender women have differently structured brains than cisgender men, suggesting that gender identity may well be determined before birth. [Medical Daily]



RuPaul gets Hollywood star

RuPaul Charles is the first drag queen to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after it was unveiled last week. [BBC]

HIV-prevention architect David Cooper dies

Scientist David Cooper, who led Australia’s response to the HIV epidemic — which became a world-leading response strategy — has died. Cooper was the first director of the Kirby Institute. [Gay Star News]

Conservative leads Costa Rica race

It looks likes Fabricio Alvarado Munoz, the evangelical conservative politician who rode on a wave of anti-gay marriage sentiment, will clinch the Costa Rica presidential race. [Reuters]