World
1 min

Saliva, marriage loopholes and Mormon divorce

Your Daily Package of newsy and naughty bits from around the world

By Niko Bell Jan 29, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
A supporter of same-sex marriage holds a flag during a protest outside the Legislative Yuan of Republic of China on Nov 17, 2016 in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: Billy HC Kwok/Getty Images

Tunisian police break up protests

Plainclothes police broke up a protest of LGBT activists against discriminatory laws in Tunisia on Saturday. Authorities said they banned the protest to protect protesters from being targeted. [The Citizen]

Stanford scientists develop HIV saliva test

Scientists at Stanford say they have developed a protocol that would allow them to test for HIV using only saliva. [Newsweek]

Russian couple charged after finding marriage loophole

A Russian gay couple who found a way to have their overseas marriage recognized by Russian officials have now been charged for “deliberate damage to documents.” [Independent]

Gay Mormon in straight marriage divorces, apologizes

Josh Weed, a gay Mormon man whose story of being platonically married to a straight woman was used an an exemplar of how gay men could deny their sexuality to fit into the Mormon church, is separating from his wife and apologizing to the LGBT community for saying his marriage worked. [KUTV]

Taiwanese activists kickstart marriage fight

In 2017, Taiwan’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex marriage must be legalized, but progress has stalled. Now a coalition, formed by gay rights and women’s rights groups, is pushing a campaign to kickstart the process. [Taiwan News]

Read Next

Missing men

Bruce McArthur now charged with five murders; police believe there are more victims

Arshy Mann 34 minutes ago

The Latest

World

Fake news, gay Olympians and Grindr harassment

Niko Bell 2 days ago
Hard Labour

Why role-play is more complex than you think

Devon Delacroix 3 days ago