We spent the past year marinating in bitterness—and how could we not? President Donald Trump told us he could cure AIDS. Scarlett Johansson wanted to play trans characters (and wildlife). Grandmas were killed at gender reveal parties. It’s a salty, salty world out there.

From your beloved Salty Queers Arvin Joaquin and Erica Lenti, here are the LGBTQ stories that left us dehydrated AF in 2019.