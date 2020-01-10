 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Indonesian LGBTQ panic, a homophobic Trump staffer and Shawn Mendes on top

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Jan. 10

By Arvin Joaquin Jan 10, 2020, 3:35 PM EST
Shawn Mendes top
Credit: Hubert Boesl/DPA via ZUMA Press, Mast Irham/EPA, AP Photo/Andrew Harnik; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Happy New Year, friend! I hope you had a chance to recharge during the holidays and are ready for another year of supreme queer energy ✨

Here’s a sneak peek into this week’s edition of our newsletter, Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 Aside from being the biggest ‘who dis?’ of the new year, U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly appointed senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, is also an anti-Muslim homophobe who supports conversion therapy, according to documents by Media Matters for America. Also this week: How the conviction of an Indonesian gay man in the U.K. has sent a wave of fear through the LGBTQ community in Indonesia, and the U.S. United Methodist Church’s split into two denominations.

SIS, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Shawn Mendes was a gay porn site’s top searched term of 2019, trans actor Josie Totah has been cast in the upcoming reboot of Saved By The Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal is going gay again. See? Pop culture is oh-so queer.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Here’s a little present (yes, it’s a GIF) to welcome you to the weekend. 🌈

Wait, there’s more! Click here to subscribe to Xtra Weekly for roundups of LGBTQ2 news, culture and stories.

