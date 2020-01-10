Indonesian LGBTQ panic, a homophobic Trump staffer and Shawn Mendes on top

Happy New Year, friend! I hope you had a chance to recharge during the holidays and are ready for another year of supreme queer energy ✨

👉 Aside from being the biggest ‘who dis?’ of the new year, U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly appointed senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, is also an anti-Muslim homophobe who supports conversion therapy, according to documents by Media Matters for America. Also this week: How the conviction of an Indonesian gay man in the U.K. has sent a wave of fear through the LGBTQ community in Indonesia, and the U.S. United Methodist Church’s split into two denominations.

👉 Shawn Mendes was a gay porn site’s top searched term of 2019, trans actor Josie Totah has been cast in the upcoming reboot of Saved By The Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal is going gay again. See? Pop culture is oh-so queer.

