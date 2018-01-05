Side-eye, censorship and a lesbian Latina sheriff

The best side-eye in Alabama

As incoming Alabama senator Doug Jones was sworn into office by notoriously anti-gay vice president Mike Pence, Jones’ openly gay son Carson gave Pence some withering side-eye that took the internet by storm. [Al.com]

Where we stand in 2018

On his blog, Rob Salerno sums up the state of gay relationship laws around the world as we arrive in 2018.

Chinese court to hear gay censorship case

A Beijing court this week accepted a test case to clarify the rules on government censorship of gay content. Current media rules ban all content that presents “abnormal sexual relations or behavior.” [Variety]

Texas gay Latina sheriff runs for governor

Lupe Valdez is the first Latina and first openly gay sheriff in Texas. Now she’s quitting to run for the state’s top job. [LA Times]

Grindr’s jump to publishing

With its new media property Into, Grindr is making the leap from dating app to publisher. Can an all-gay publisher succeed where others have failed? [Moneyish]