Inspired 1 min Singing about sex and intimacy with R. Flex By Xtra Video Jul 24, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT “The minute we start talking about sex we actually stop talking about sex,” says R&B musician R. Flex. Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy | Inspired | Xtra See all videos Get Xtra in your inbox Every Friday, a collection of LGBTQ2 news and culture stories from Xtra and around the world. Our newsletters may contain promotional messages and special offers from our partners. These messages will be clearly identified. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Privacy Policy. Read Next Inspired Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy Xtra Video Jul 17 Inspired Finding the perfect queer button-up with Peau de Loup Xtra Video Jul 10 Inspired Diversifying the narrative with Tricia Hagoriles Xtra Video Jul 03 Inspired For better storytelling, Gayle Ye seeks out fresh voices Xtra Video Jun 26 Inspired Cecilio Escobar found himself through film Xtra Video Jun 19 The Latest Xtra Weekly 718 victims of Canada’s gay purge have applied to be compensated in a settlement Arvin Joaquin 5 days ago Still Fighting: LGBTQ2 Rights at 50 Toronto's bathhouse raids proved the growing need for community organizing Tim McCaskell 5 days ago RuPaul's Drag Race 7 of the all-time best runway looks on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Kevin O’Keeffe Jul 18 Pop Culture Peppa Pig is officially a queer icon Xtra Staff Jul 17 Inspired Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy Xtra Video Jul 17 Load More Stories