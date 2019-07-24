 
Inspired
1 min

Singing about sex and intimacy with R. Flex

By Xtra Video Jul 24, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT

“The minute we start talking about sex we actually stop talking about sex,” says R&B musician R. Flex.

Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Catherine Hernandez
Inspired

Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy

Xtra Video Jul 17
Adelle Renaud and Malloreigh Hamilton of Peau de Loup
Inspired

Finding the perfect queer button-up with Peau de Loup

Xtra Video Jul 10
Tricia Hagoriles
Inspired

Diversifying the narrative with Tricia Hagoriles

Xtra Video Jul 03
Cinematographer Gayle Ye
Inspired

For better storytelling, Gayle Ye seeks out fresh voices

Xtra Video Jun 26
Inspired

Cecilio Escobar found himself through film

Xtra Video Jun 19

The Latest

Xtra Weekly

718 victims of Canada’s gay purge have applied to be compensated in a settlement

Arvin Joaquin 5 days ago
Still Fighting: LGBTQ2 Rights at 50

Toronto's bathhouse raids proved the growing need for community organizing

Tim McCaskell 5 days ago
Catherine Hernandez