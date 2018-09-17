 
Bisexual Visibility
1 min

Six Canadians talk about why bisexual visibility matters to them

By Xtra Video Sep 17, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT

Six people spoke to Xtra about coming out as bisexual, and the biphobia and bi-erasure they have experienced.

