Spousal benefits, businesswomen and fornication

Your Daily Package of newsy and naughty bits from around the world

By Niko Bell Jun 01, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT

Hong Kong overturns spousal benefits for gay couples

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal has overturned a lower court ruling requiring the government to give same-sex partners spousal benefits, saying that the city’s government has a “legitimate aim” to protect traditional marriage. [South China Morning Post]

Japanese businesswoman comes out

High profile Japanese businesswoman and self-management guru Kazuyo Katsuma has come out as in a same-sex relationship with an LGBT activist. [Japan Times]

Indonesia removes homosexuality from fornication bill

After protests from civil society organizations, Indonesia has stripped the word “same-sex” from a bill criminalizing fornication. Regardless, the proposed legislation may criminalize all extramarital sex, functionally banning all gay sex anyway. [Reuters]

Chile to allow legal gender change

The Chilean supreme court has ruled that citizens may change their legal gender without any medical certification or intervention. [La Tercera]

Ecuador recognizes same-sex family

A court in Ecuador has ordered that a girl parented by a lesbian couple should have both of their last names recognized on official documents. [Telesur]

