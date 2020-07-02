 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Nikki Blonsky comes out, Taipei’s Pride event, and ‘Burger Queer’

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, July 3

By Xtra Staff Jul 02, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
A photo from Taipei’s Pride event
Credit: EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly. 🙋‍♂️

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉In Taiwan, hundreds of people gathered in the country’s capital, Taipei, for a Pride event on Sunday, spreading a giant rainbow flag out in front of the main memorial hall. Last year, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Also this week, the Turkish government defended a homophobic tweet by Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent—the largest humanitarian organization in the country.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Major celebration! Three Hollywood actors: Fleabag actor Ben Aldridge, Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky and Pearl Mackie, who played Doctor Who’s first lesbian companion, all came out as queer over the weekend—just in time to celebrate Pride. Plus, Google marked the end of Pride month on Tuesday with a Google Doodle celebrating the life of Marsha P. Johnson, and a donation of $500,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute to support Black trans women during the pandemic.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

You can’t stop the beat 🌈🎊

