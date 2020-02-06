 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Taylor Swift throws shade at a Republican Senator, Madonna’s big revelation and Jameela Jamil’s coming out

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Feb. 7

By Arvin Joaquin Feb 06, 2020, 2:06 PM EST
Credit: JPA/STRPA, Arroyo-OConnor/STRPA, Jason Szenes/EPA; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey, hey, hey! It’s almost the weekend ✨! Which means there’s another edition of Xtra Weekly coming your way. Haven’t subscribed yet? Here’s what you’re missing.

Take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 SOVA Center for Information and Analysis, a non-profit organization based in Russia, said the number of hate crimes against LGBTQ people in the country increased in 2019. Also this week, Nike, Amazon and other companies criticized the recent implementation of anti-LGBTQ2 policies in Tennessee. Plus, Calgary City Council unanimously voted to ban conversion therapy in the city 👏.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Taytay won’t calm down. In the new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift called Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, “Trump in a wig.” Also, the controversial issue that led Jameela Jamil to come out as queer, and proof that the gods truly love Madonna🍆.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

I’ll never let you down: Here’s this week’s GIF. 🌈

