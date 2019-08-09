 
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision; phochi/iStock/Getty Images Plus; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Salty Queers
2 min

Taylor Swift queerbaits — but don’t worry, she’s an ally

Maybe she needs to calm down

By Arvin Joaquin, Erica Lenti Aug 09, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT

A moment of silence for 2019’s self-proclaimed queer icon, Taylor Swift.

Swift famously eradicated homophobia in June and deemed herself the Ultimate Ally when she released her video for “You Need to Calm Down” — a tune dedicated to the woke fam who want to protect The Gays just in time for Pride Month.

But this week, Swift left queers everywhere shook when she posted an Instagram photo wearing a bracelet with the colours of the bisexual flag — pink, blue and purple — and letters that spell the word “proud.” This post fuelled speculations that maybe TayTay is one of us.

Hold that thought before you congratulate her on her arrival: She is definitely not one of us. In an interview with Vogue, Swift said “You Need To Calm Down” came about when she realized she can, you know, stand up for those who have fewer rights than her.

“I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of,” she said “It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake.” 

And she did make mistakes 🤷. Here’s some of them (*drum roll* the receipts): Swift’s poor-white-girl-victimized role in the Kim and Kanye feud, her perpetual shut-downs of other women in the music industry and her strange, misplaced silence throughout the 2016 US presidential election.

As salty as we are, even we can admit Swift has been trying. Her newly woke “You Need to Calm Down” video featured several LGBTQ2 stars, from Hayley Kiyoko to the Queer Eye guys. The song has also resonated with queer fans — including LGBTQ2 folks from Poland who made their own music video.

But in true Taylor fashion, this move toward LGBTQ2 advocacy is, in the end, totally about . . . Taylor. In the same interview, she told Vogue, “When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc.”

Career arc. Honestly, we’re just waiting for the conclusion. 🙅🙅‍♂️

Trans activist Tru Wilson becomes a voice for change | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Salty Queers

Scarlett Johansson wants to be cast in trans roles

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jul 15
Salty Queers

Cara Delevingne confirmed her relationship with Ashley Benson, because Stonewall

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jun 18
Salty Queers

Taylor Swift heard about homophobia and now she’s woke

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Jun 14
Salty Queers

Study finds that people believe environmentalism is kinda gay

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti 1 day ago
Salty Queers

Donald Trump plays Jesus, promises to cure AIDS if re-elected

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Aug 02

The Latest

Salty Queers

Donald Trump plays Jesus, promises to cure AIDS if re-elected

Arvin Joaquin Erica Lenti Aug 02
Xtra Weekly

What you need to know about the fight for LGBTQ2 rights in Poland

Arvin Joaquin Aug 02