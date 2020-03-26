 
Terrence McNally dies of COVID-19 complications, Michelle Visage’s looks and free Pornhub Premium

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, March 27

By Arvin Joaquin Mar 26, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
It’s been a challenging week and we hope that as you enter the weekend, you’ll take a moment to catch up, breathe and read Xtra Weekly. Here’s a peek at what’s coming your way:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 The 2020 U.S. census will allow people living in the same household to mark themselves as same-sex partners or spouses for the first time. But it won’t ask how many Americans identify as non-binary, or collect information about their sexual orientation. Also this week, Tony Award-winner and renowned playwright Terrence McNally died of complications related to the novel coronavirus.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Ru’s BFF. Drag Race judge Michelle Visage talked about how Madonna stole her look. Plus, Pornhub is offering free access to Pornhub Premium in an effort to make people stay home during the pandemic. 👀

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

Friend, here’s this week’s GIF from my self-isolation to yours. ✨

