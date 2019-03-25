 
Credit: worldofvector/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Facebook/Spice Girls; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Pop Culture
1 min

The Spice Girls are kind of gay, viva forever

That’s the kind of girl power we’re here for

By Erica Lenti Mar 25, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT

The spicy long-standing rumours about the Spice Girls are true, and millennial dreams have been made: they totally did it! Last Friday on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Mel “Scary Spice” Brown confirmed that two did indeed become one when, back in the band’s heyday, she and Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell in the band’s heyday.

According to the Daily Mail, which published the transcript from Morgan’s show:

PIERS: Did you sleep with Geri “like that”?

MEL: (nods and smiles).

PIERS: Yes? Really?

MEL: She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.

No one was surprised. After all, the girls sent out signals all along. Like, if you want to be their lover you gotta get with their friends? What could be more queer than mixing friendship and sex? And the more queer our favourite ’90s girl band, the better.

Halliwell for her part may not be taking the revelation so well: Brown allegedly tried give her the heads up over the phone, immediately after the interview, in fear that Halliwell’s husband might not be so fond of the news being public. (Brown, for her part, came out as bisexual in her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest.)

Oh yeah, and the Spice Girls are set to return on a reunion tour this summer. Because nothing boosts sales more than a little lesbian love affair. Zig-a-zig ah.

