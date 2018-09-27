Skateboarding 1 min This Toronto group is making skateboarding more for inclusive for queer people By Xtra Video Sep 27, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT Oddity is an LGBT skate group in Toronto hoping to create a safe and queer-friendly space for skateboarders. Get Xtra in your inbox Xtra Queer Xtra Gay Read Next Pop Culture The ongoing search for bisexual guys in pop culture Frederick Blichert Sep 20 Opinion A year after the trans-rights bill, fear and loathing run rampant Arshy Mann Aug 13 Carnival Why queering carnival weekend in Toronto still matters Ashleigh-Rae Thomas Aug 10 Stories What it’s like to be a bisexual woman in a heterosexual relationship Hannah Bing Sep 21 Stories I was a metaphor until I wasn’t Natalie Wee Aug 14 The Latest Stories What it’s like to be a bisexual woman in a heterosexual relationship Hannah Bing Sep 21 History Nine of the most iconic bisexual figures throughout history Lauren Sproule Sep 20 Pop Culture The ongoing search for bisexual guys in pop culture Frederick Blichert Sep 20 Bisexual Visibility Bisexuals assemble: Nine notable bisexual Canadians Lauren Sproule Sep 19 Bisexual Visibility Six Canadians talk about why bisexual visibility matters to them Xtra Video Sep 17 Load More Stories