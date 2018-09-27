 
Skateboarding
1 min

This Toronto group is making skateboarding more for inclusive for queer people

By Xtra Video Sep 27, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT

Oddity is an LGBT skate group in Toronto hoping to create a safe and queer-friendly space for skateboarders.

