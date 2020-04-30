 
1 min

Tom Felton makes out with Austin Swift, Rebecca Black’s relaunch and Patti LuPone’s reveal

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, May 1

By Arvin Joaquin Apr 30, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉A new study by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law suggests that more than 300,000 trans Americans have existing conditions—such as asthma or diabetes—that could increase their risk of being seriously harmed by COVID-19. Also this week, British trans man Freddy McConnell lost a legal battle to be registered as his child’s father. Plus, Tunisia may have become the first Arab country to recognize gay marriage.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Welcome to 2020. Tom Felton makes out with Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, in the trailer for the film Braking for Whales. Plus, “Friday” singer Rebecca Black talks about coming out and growing up. And, Broadway star Patti LuPone tells Andy Cohen and Alyssa Edwards she’s had crabs—twice. 👀

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

In celebration of Tom Felton’s magical role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series ✨

