Topline: Former ‘Glee’ actor Chris Colfer and Polish president Andrzej Duda

Here’s what to expect from the “Xtra Weekly” newsletter, July 24

By Xtra Staff Jul 23, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Credit: Everett Collection,EPA/Tomasz Waszczuk Poland Out; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Gay marriage was legalized in Canada on July 20, 2005, paving the way for even greater battles for LGBTQ2 rights. Fifteen years later, Xtra contributor Paul Gallant reflects on the fight to say “I do.” [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉In the U.S., the number of out LGBTQ2 government officials grew by 21 percent in the past year. According to a new report from the LGBTQ Victory Institute, there are 843 out public officials as of June. Also this week, Phillip M. Ayoub, writing for The Washington Post, explains how attacking LGBTQ life helped the right-wing Polish President Andrzej Duda win reelection.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Remembering an icon. Actor Chris Colfer wrote a moving letter to his Glee co-star, the late Naya Rivera. Plus, Colombian influencer Andrés Simón comes out as bisexualand I’m not saying our bodies are ready but 👀.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Time for a superhero shimmy ✨.

