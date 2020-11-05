 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Nov. 6

By Xtra Staff Nov 05, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, AP Photo/David Zalubowski; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉 Here are all of the LGBTQ2S+ victories you might have missed on U.S. election night. Plus, what LGBTQ2S+ issues still need to be addressed after the election? Ziya Jones chats with representatives from five U.S. organizations about what they want to see next, and what queer and trans folks stand to gain—or lose.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉No Pride? For shame. 🙅 Journalists working at the BBC have been told that new rules on impartiality mean they may no longer be able to attend Pride events—even in a personal capacity. And while public Pride events elsewhere were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan brought the rainbow—hosting the world’s largest Pride of 2020.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Maybe there’s hope for 2020 after all: Superstar athletes (and S-tier lesbians) Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird got engaged last weekend. Plus, non-binary actor Blu del Barrio and trans actor Ian Alexander have finally made their debuts on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery as non-binary human Adira, and trans Trill Gray. And yes, there’s a lot more Drag Race coming your way soon.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Ain’t that the truth, Jett.

Tig Notaro in Star Trek: Discovery

How do I de-stress in a pandemic? | Ask An Expert

