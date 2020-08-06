Topline: Bug Bunny up, Ellen Degeneres down

Hello, friend! Here is a tiny sampling of the stories swinging your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🏌 newsletter. Let’s get to it!

👉Xtra contributor Jesse Zucker writes a moving piece on how, when it comes to miscarriage, LGBTQ2 people have been left out and erased from conversations about loss—and reproductive health altogether. Plus, we ran an excerpt from Melissa Faliveno’s fantastic new collection of essays, Tomboyland, in which the author reflects on gender and queerness growing up in working-class Wisconsin.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉According to the LGBTQ Victory Institute’s “Out for America 2020” census, LGBTQ2 political representation in the U.S. jumped 21 percent since June 2019. The largest growth was among mayors.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER

👉What’s up, post doc? 🐰💄From the trans documentary Disclosure to the U.S. Postal Service, Bugs Bunny finally gets their close-up as a non-binary star 👀. Meanwhile, Ellen Degeners spirals down… nicely?

