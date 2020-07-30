 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, July 31

By Xtra Staff Jul 30, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross
Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross Credit: EPA/Ringo Chiu, EPA/Tomasz Waszczuk Poland Out; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉It’s time to stop comparing COVID-19 to HIV. Xtra contributor Sam Moore explores how the two crises have affected marginalized populations worse than others. But suggestions of solidarity between survivors of both viruses ignores the longstanding shame and stigma LGBTQ2 people with HIV/AIDS face. [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Andrzej Duda has been re-elected as Poland’s president after his campaign centred anti-LGBTQ messaging. Here’s how Poland’s election puts at risk LGBT rights, the courts and the free press. Plus, hundreds of LGBTQ activists and allies raised rainbow flags on Saturday evening demanding democracy and equal rights in Thailand.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Injustice. Angelica Ross talks about her and her Pose co-stars’ Emmy snub. Also this week, is Taylor Swift’s new song “Betty” a future queer anthem?

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

A very important message from Taylor Swift. ✨

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨

Make milk and honey cheesecake with Jennifer E. Crawford | My Queer Kitchen | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Xtra Weekly

Topline: Former ‘Glee’ actor Chris Colfer and Polish president Andrzej Duda

Xtra Staff Jul 23
A photo from Taipei’s Pride event
Xtra Weekly

Nikki Blonsky comes out, Taipei’s Pride event, and ‘Burger Queer’

Xtra Staff Jul 02
The images of Britney Spears, Donald Trump and Barack Obama and the Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Xtra Weekly

Protests against the Trump administration, Obama’s message to the queer community and the Britney Spears effect

Xtra Staff Jun 25
Image for the story titled Protests against Poland’s president, Adam Lambert for charity and Spongebob’s sexuality
Xtra Weekly

Protests against Poland’s president, Adam Lambert for charity and Spongebob’s sexuality

Xtra Staff Jun 18
Anderson Cooper Beyonce and JK Rowling and the Xtra Weekly Topline icon
Xtra Weekly

J.K. Rowling’s controversial pen name, Anderson Cooper’s dream come true and Beyoncé remains queen

Xtra Staff Jun 11

The Latest

My Queer Kitchen

Keeping the promise of milk and honey

Jennifer E. Crawford 1 day ago
Desmond Child as a young man behind a yellow background.
Pop Culture

Desmond Child is more than your favourite songs

Juwan J. Holmes 2 days ago
Modern laptop with empty screen on white background. Mockup design. Copy space text - stock photo
Hands on prison bars in black and white, representing the author's argument for prisons and their abolition
The cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’