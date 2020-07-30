Topline: Polish President Andrzej Duda and ‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross

Hello friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍ newsletter. Let’s get to it!

THIS WEEK ON XTRA

👉It’s time to stop comparing COVID-19 to HIV. Xtra contributor Sam Moore explores how the two crises have affected marginalized populations worse than others. But suggestions of solidarity between survivors of both viruses ignores the longstanding shame and stigma LGBTQ2 people with HIV/AIDS face. [Xtra]

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Andrzej Duda has been re-elected as Poland’s president after his campaign centred anti-LGBTQ messaging. Here’s how Poland’s election puts at risk LGBT rights, the courts and the free press. Plus, hundreds of LGBTQ activists and allies raised rainbow flags on Saturday evening demanding democracy and equal rights in Thailand.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Injustice. Angelica Ross talks about her and her Pose co-stars’ Emmy snub. Also this week, is Taylor Swift’s new song “Betty” a future queer anthem?

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

A very important message from Taylor Swift. ✨

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨