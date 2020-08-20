 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Topline: Tammy Baldwin and the calamari chef

Here’s what to expect from the "Xtra Weekly" newsletter, August 21

By Xtra Staff Aug 20, 2020, 8:51 AM EDT
Senator Tammy Badlwin and the calamari guy
A cheesehead and Rhode Island squid. Credit: AP; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here is a tiny plate, a nice schoteltjes, from the snack tray of stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. (Yes, we’ve got cheese… and squid!?) Don’t forget to sign up to get the full selection. For now, have a nibble.

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉A record of outrage and an instrument of change: Xtra’s U.S. political correspondent Nico Lang gives us a sneak peek into Rainbow Votes 2020, our new American politics newsletter.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Emerging from the vice-presidential shortlist, out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin has shifted her focus to helping Democrat Joe Biden win her state of Wisconsin. Her first order of business: Supporting vote-by-mail—and slamming Trump in the process.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉We’re here, we’re queer, we want calamari. Twitter users salivate over a masked bear chef standing stoically with a plate of calamari during Rhode Island’s Democratic National Convention roll-call—and tbh, only the Atlantic Ocean can quench this thirst 💦🦑.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

We stan a sexy seafood man.💧✨

