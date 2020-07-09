 
‘Canada’s Drag Race’ debuts, the president of Poland’s constitutional homophobia and Halle Berry’s trans snafu

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Is RuPaul afraid of ice? 👀 Canada’s Drag Race, a non-RuPaul variant of the Drag Race franchise, debuted, and Xtra’s Drag Race herstorian Kevin O’Keeffe has the Canuck kiki on the inaugural episode. Spoiler alert: One of the queens went home.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed changing the country’s constitution to ban LGBTQ couples from adopting children. He and his opponent, Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, are polling neck-and-neck ahead of Sunday’s presidential run-off vote. But the news out of Eastern Europe isn’t all bad: Maksym Eristavi reports on how LGBTQ activists from Russia and Ukraine to Moldova are finding novel ways to fight the good fight.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Pulling a ScarJo. Last week, Halle Berry announced she was playing a trans man in an upcoming project, and misgendered the character during an Instagram Live interview—but has since pulled out and apologized after facing major backlash 😬. Plus, Dolly Parton really loves her gays 🤠.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

