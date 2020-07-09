‘Canada’s Drag Race’ debuts, the president of Poland’s constitutional homophobia and Halle Berry’s trans snafu

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly 🙋‍. But it’s just a taste test—a little dumpling 🥟, as it were. Want to know what we mean? You’ll have to subscribe to find out.

👉Is RuPaul afraid of ice? 👀 Canada’s Drag Race, a non-RuPaul variant of the Drag Race franchise, debuted, and Xtra’s Drag Race herstorian Kevin O’Keeffe has the Canuck kiki on the inaugural episode. Spoiler alert: One of the queens went home.

👉Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed changing the country’s constitution to ban LGBTQ couples from adopting children. He and his opponent, Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, are polling neck-and-neck ahead of Sunday’s presidential run-off vote. But the news out of Eastern Europe isn’t all bad: Maksym Eristavi reports on how LGBTQ activists from Russia and Ukraine to Moldova are finding novel ways to fight the good fight.

👉Pulling a ScarJo. Last week, Halle Berry announced she was playing a trans man in an upcoming project, and misgendered the character during an Instagram Live interview—but has since pulled out and apologized after facing major backlash 😬. Plus, Dolly Parton really loves her gays 🤠.

