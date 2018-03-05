Toronto police ask public to help identify man believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer

Toronto police have released a photo of a man they believe is a victim of Bruce McArthur’s in the hopes of identifying him.

“I’ve never done this and I do it with great hesitation,” Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga told reporters at a press conference on March 5. “We need to put a name to this face and bring closure to this man’s loved ones.”

Police believe that the photo was taken after death and have altered it to remove “artifacts” and to enhance it.

“We have utilized numerous investigative techniques to identify this individual and have so far been unsuccessful,” Idsinga said.

Police won’t say how they obtained the photo or if they have photos of any other men.

Forensic investigators have also identified a seventh set of remains from within the planters seized at a property in Leaside, a Toronto neighbourhood, where McArthur used to store landscaping equipment.

McArthur has been charged with murdering six people: Skandaraj Navaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Police have also identified the remains of three people — Navaratnam, Mahmudi and Kinsman — leaving four other sets of remains unidentified.

The bodies have been identified through fingerprints and dental record, as well as DNA analysis.

“This is a unique investigation in the history of our organization,” said Michael Pollanen, Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist. “It is drawing on the talents and the expertise of essentially everyone in the organization.”

Almost all of the charges against McArthur were laid before police identified the remains of the victims. The one exception is Navaratnam (police charged McArthur with his murder after his remains were identified).

Anyone with information that could help identify the man in the photo is urged to contact Toronto police.