Toronto police discover three more sets of remains at property linked to Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have recovered the remains of three more people at a Leaside property associated with alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, bringing the total of bodies found up to six.

Police were also able to identify the remains of Andrew Kinsman, one of the men McArthur has been charged with killing. The other five remains are still unidentified.

McArthur is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of five men: Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Majeed Kayhan and Kinsman.

However, it’s unknown at this time if the five sets of human remains belong to any of the other men McArthur has been charged with killing.

At a press conference on Feb 8, in front of the house on Mallory Crescent where the remains were found, police told reporters that they expect to charge McArthur with more murders.

“It’s going to be a very, very extensive investigation,” said Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga.

All of the body parts were recovered from around 15 planters that police seized from the property. They have also been using ground-penetrating radar to investigate the backyard and have now begun to dig it up to search for more evidence.

The house is owned by a couple who allowed McArthur to store landscaping equipment there.

Forensic teams have also been combing through McArthur’s apartment in the Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, a process that will likely continue for weeks.

The investigation, which police have described as unprecedented, encompasses around 30 properties around Ontario, most of them in Toronto. And police say that while they are currently focused on the evidence they’ve already collected, they will eventually begin examining McArthur’s past.

“We’ll start working back through some missing person occurrences, we’re going to go back quite far,” Idsinga said. “There are literally hundreds of them.”

When he was in his 30s and 40s, McArthur worked as a travelling salesman around Ontario. He also lived in Oshawa and Kawartha Lakes. Toronto police have been in touch with other forces, both domestically and internationally, as part of the investigation, but won’t specify which ones.

Police are also attempting to gather more evidence online.

“There is an extensive digital investigation going on,” Idsinga said. “We’re going through computers, we’re going through cell phones, we’re going through online applications and different apps.”

McArthur’s next court appearance will be on Feb 14.