 
Inspired
1 min

Trans activist Tru Wilson becomes a voice for change

By Xtra Video Aug 07, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT

“There is a happy ending for us,” says teen trans advocate Tru Wilson.

Writer Danny Ramadan explores belonging and home for queer refugees | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Inspired

Writer Danny Ramadan explores belonging and home for queer refugees

Xtra Video Jul 31
R. Flex
Inspired

Singing about sex and intimacy with R. Flex

Xtra Video Jul 24
Catherine Hernandez
Inspired

Catherine Hernandez on allyship and fighting white supremacy

Xtra Video Jul 17
Adelle Renaud and Malloreigh Hamilton of Peau de Loup
Inspired

Finding the perfect queer button-up with Peau de Loup

Xtra Video Jul 10
Tricia Hagoriles
Inspired

Diversifying the narrative with Tricia Hagoriles

Xtra Video Jul 03

The Latest

Pop Culture

'Tuca & Bertie' was here and queer

Avneet Sharma 5 days ago
Analysis

What you need to know about a Supreme Court ruling on sexual history as evidence

Kelli María Korducki 5 days ago