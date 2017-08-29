Trans soldiers, tire slashing and eccentric billionaires

Billionaire testing unregulated herpes vaccine offshore

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly testing a herpes vaccine on humans on an island, outside the reach of the FDA or other regulatory organizations. [The Daily Beast]

Trump orders trans recruitment ban

Following up on a Twitter promise, US President Donald Trump ordered on Friday that the military cease recruiting transgender troops or paying for gender-confirming surgery. He says he will leave it up to generals whether trans people may serve at all. [The Washington Post]

British magazine survey shows low condom use

In a reader survey for British gay health magazine FS, only a third of gay men used condoms last time they had anal sex. Reader responses showed higher awareness of PrEP and undetectable viral loads.

Australian play attacked with tire slashing

The cast and crew of a play in Australia about a gay romance say they will not be silenced after someone slashed their tires during a performance. Tensions over gay rights are high in Australia during a national political battle over equal marriage. [The Guardian]

Chilean government introduces equal marriage bill

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has sent a bill to lawmakers that would legalize same-sex marriage in the country. Observers say it is likely the bill will be debated months, if not years, before being accepted. [Al Jazeera]