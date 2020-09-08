 
Rainbow Votes 2020
2 min

The Trump bump paints a terrifying picture of America’s future

What can you expect from our next edition of Rainbow Votes 2020? Here’s The Brief for Sept. 8

Erica Lenti
By Erica Lenti Sep 08, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Donald Trump looking dismayed on a blue background with teal stripes and white stars surrounding him
Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM; Francesca Roh/Xtra

In this week’s Rainbow Votes 2020, Xtra’s U.S. political correspondent Nico Lang explores the latest Trump polls, the ongoing attacks against LGBTQ2 candidates running for public office and how one group of teenagers are encouraging queer kids to vote this election.

Here’s what’s in store for this week’s Rainbow Votes 2020. (And remember: The Brief is just your sneak peek into our new U.S. election newsletter. Subscribe now to get the full version, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis and Q&As.)

Who’s supporting Donald Trump?

In the aftermath of Trump’s win in 2016, white women were infamously noted for having been among the president’s greatest supporters at the ballot box. Now, a Fox News poll claims that support for Trump has only grown among white women—leading 19 points ahead of Democrat Joe Biden.

‘The next-generation fight for LGBTQ2 equality’

Two Democratic candidates for Congress in Massachusetts—Alex Morse and Robbie Goldstein—were the subjects of homophobic smear campaigns this past week, efforts to keep LGBTQ2 candidates out of office. And as Sean Meloy, a senior political director at the LGBTQ Victory Fund, puts it, “It’s pretty difficult to say that this won’t happen again.” Lang looks at the uphill battle queer and trans candidates will face as they begin to vie for political power more and more.

Getting queer kids to the polls

Ace Auker wants to make voting cool. The 18-year-old from Florida is among several LGBTQ2 teens lending their voices to the LGBTQ2 organization Human Rights Campaign’s new effort to head to the ballot box this November. Lang explores the social media initiative—and why queer and trans kids’ votes matter so much.

ICYMI

The past two weeks have been among the most chaotic in modern American history, to say the least. Facing a global pandemic that has claimed nearly 200,000 lives in the U.S., an economic crisis that has cost an estimated 22 million jobs, and two hurricanes wreaking havoc on Gulf Coast communities, Donald Trump found time to defend a white nationalist murderer. When asked about Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Trump supporter who killed two people during the police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the president asserted that Rittenhouse was “trying to get away from them.” Victim-blaming the dead, Trump said the protesters “violently attacked” the shooter.

The moment

After being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 29-year-old Jacob Blake sent a message from his hospital bed this week. While both Joe Biden and his vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Blake, Donald Trump declined, noting he’d prefer not to visit where “lawyers were involved”—a routine practice during visits with politicians.

Rainbow Votes 2020, a U.S. election newsletter by Xtra

For more U.S. politics delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to Rainbow Votes 2020 today! Enter your email address below:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our newsletters. Our emails may contain promotional messages, please see our Privacy Policy.

Canada's Drag Race: Shantay She Slayed with Priyanka | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill
Rainbow Votes 2020

Bisexual former Congresswoman Katie Hill is still battling biphobia

Erica Lenti Aug 25
Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention.
Politics

A tale of two Americas

Danielle Moodie Aug 27
President Donald Trump. Rainbow Votes 2020 will follow the president and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, through the 2020 election campaign.
Rainbow Votes 2020

A record of outrage and an instrument of change

Nico Lang Aug 17
Democratic vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris, on a blue background surrounded by teal stripes
Rainbow Votes 2020

Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris

Nico Lang Aug 13
Riley Reed, founder of Pride in Running, which encourages LGBTQ2 youth to run for office.
Rainbow Votes 2020

The Brief: LGBTQ2 youth candidates and trans housing protections

Erica Lenti Aug 10

The Latest

A women holds a rainbow flags as she stands in front of a police line during a protest against a demonstration of far-right activists in Warsaw, Poland.
Activism

‘A rainbow is enough to get arrested’: Inside Poland’s clash for LGBTQ rights

Juliette Bretan 1 day ago
Priyanka
Canada’s Drag Race

Hail Queen Pri

Arvin Joaquin 3 days ago
The cast of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’
The cast of ‘Canada’s Drag