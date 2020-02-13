 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Trump gives to anti-LGBTQ religious organization, Janelle Monáe slays at the Oscars and Sex Education gets renewed

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Feb. 14

By Xtra Staff Feb 13, 2020, 12:33 PM EST
Xtra Weekly Topline featuring Janelle Monae, Donald Trump and Sex Education
Credit: EPA/Leah Millis; Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA via ZUMA Pres; STRPA/Ian West; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hey, loves! No Valentine’s Day plans? No problem! Xtra Weekly has some sweet—and spicy—stories for you this week 😉.

Take a peek at this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 The Trump administration gave more than $500,000 to an ultra-conservative, anti-LGBTQ religious organization called Hookers for Jesus 👀. Also this week: Switzerland voters vie to make anti-LGBTQ discrimination illegal, and the first gay marriage in Northern Ireland 👰🎉.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to be the best when it comes to their gender nonconforming kid, Zaya. Plus: Sex Education is coming back with a third season! Janelle Monáe’s Oscar opener was everything. And apparently all-male naked yoga is very steamy 👀🌶️.

All these stories and more in this week’s Xtra Weekly. Whether you’re single, partnered, throupled or married to a box of chocolates, have a lovin’ weekend.

GIFBOX

Here’s this week’s GIF, valentine. 🌈

Janelle Monae dances from her video,
Credit: Giphy

