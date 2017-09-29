Undetectables, Germany and a rainbow flag

US CDC recognises that undetectable means non-transmissible

In a special message for National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention finally acknowledged that people with an undetectable viral load cannot pass HIV to other people through sexual contact.

Germany gets ready for marriage

The first same-sex weddings in Germany are scheduled for Sunday, when an equal marriage law comes into effect. [Agence France-Presse]

Taiwan premier promises marriage reform

Taiwanese Premier William Lai has promised to fulfill a court mandate to legalize same-sex marriage. The promise was noticeably absent from the government’s list of legislative priorities last week. [Taipei Times]

Egypt arrests seven for raising rainbow flag

Police in Cairo arrested seven on Monday for “inciting immorality” by raising a rainbow flag at a concert by an openly gay Lebanese musician. Homosexuality is not strictly illegal in Egypt, but authorities frequently prosecute based on other charges. [Associated Press]

Hong Kong court allows same-sex visa for expat

A gay woman working in Hong Kong will be able to bring her wife into the territory on a spousal visa after an appeals court ruled in her favour. While the ruling does not endorse same-sex unions as a whole, it may open the door for more gay expat couples. [South China Morning Post]