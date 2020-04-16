Virginia enacts an anti-LGBTQ2 discrimination law, Melania Trump thanks seniors and Antoni Porowski’s dating life becomes a film

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 After last year’s election, Democrats took control of the Virginia legislature back from Republicans after more than 20 years. Now, Governor Ralph S. Northam has signed into law new protections for LGBTQ2 residents of the state. Plus, a group in Michigan spearheaded an electronic petition campaign to end anti-LGBTQ2 discrimination in the state.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 47-seconds to spare. Melania Trump thanked American seniors for “listening to their caregivers” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines—ignoring the fact that her own senior citizen husband is not following the CDC’s guidelines. Also this week, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski announced a new Netflix rom-com based on his dating life. Plus, Are You The One? alumni Remy, Justin and Brandon launched their OnlyFans accounts. 🍆✨

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Because he’s getting another show 🙋‍♂️

SUBSCRIBE TO XTRA WEEKLY

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture. See you in your inbox! ✨