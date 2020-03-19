 
Vladimir Putin’s possible term extension, Billy Eichner’s plea and RuPaul’s big ruveal

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, March 20

By Arvin Joaquin Mar 19, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT
Vladimir Putin’s possible term extension, Billy Eichner’s plea and RuPaul’s big ruveal
Credit: Nina Prommer/STREPA, Courtesy BBC, EPA/Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik; Francesca Roh/Xtra

It’s been a challenging week and we hope that as you enter the weekend, you’ll take a moment to catch up, breathe and read Xtra Weekly. Here’s a peek at what’s coming your way:

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉 A Russian court approved a law that could extend President Vladimir Putin’s term for another 16 years. Moreover, the law denies same-sex marriage and mentions that one of Russia’s traditional values is “a belief in God.” Also this week, LGBTQ people want a separate isolation ward amid the rising cases of suspected COVID-19 infections in India. Plus, people living with HIV are struggling to get antiretrovirals due to the ongoing lockdown in Wuhan, China.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉 Listen to the man. Actor Billy Eichner calls for a relief fund for servers affected by restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, RuPaul ruvealed that he and husband Georges LeBar are making money off the fracking industry in an interview with Terry Gross on NPR’s Fresh Air. 👀

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

You know it, here’s this week’s GIF. ✨

