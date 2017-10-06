When your client wants his first porn shoot, sort of (Part 2)

He quickly covers his crotch with his hands before I bat them away.

“Can’t get a photo if we can’t see your dick, right?”

“Yes,” he says. “Yes Sir.”

I snap a few pictures as he stands awkwardly. Then I pick up the tripod and move it to a different angle, more to the side. I walk back to him, push his hands aside and grab his dick.

It’s warm to the touch, but not totally hard. With my other hand, I reach around to grab his ass, my fingers playing with his crack. Immediately, his cock starts to stiffen.

“Oh, you like that?”

He nods.

I continue stroking his cock until it’s hard and then push him down on the chair before returning the camera.

“Okay, so looking straight into the lens. That’s it. Keep playing with your cock. I wanna see it hard. Great. Now spread your legs apart. Good. Just like that.”

After snapping a few more pictures, I walk to the table, pick up a pair of tiny, royal blue briefs and hand them to him.

“Try these on for me.”

He stands and then eases them on, though they’re obviously too small for him and his stomach is hanging over the edge. I go back to the camera and snap a few more pictures, before looking up.

“Hmm . . . I like the briefs, but they don’t work with your body. Let’s try something else.”

I cross back to the table, grab a white jockstrap and pass it to him.

“Let’s try this.”

He slides the briefs off and puts the jock on as I return to the camera.

“Okay, turn around so I can see your ass.”

I snap a few more pictures, then cross to him and fiddle with straps.

“Hmm . . . this one just doesn’t look right either,” I say. “Since you’re a little bigger, I thought a jock might be good, but your ass is kind of flat.”

I go back to the table and grab a black thong.

“Try this,” I say, tossing it at him, hitting him in the face.

He picks it up off the floor and slides the jock off before putting the thong on. I go back to the camera.

“Okay let’s see you from behind first.” Click, click, click. “Okay, now turn around. Good. Now play with your cock to keep it hard. Good. Legs a little further apart. Okay.”

I step back from the camera, pausing to look at him, as he shifts uncomfortably. We stand silent for more than a minute until he finally breaks the silence.

“Is everything okay?” he says, worriedly.

“Yeah . . . well . . . hmm . . . ”

“What’s wrong?”

“Okay, so here’s the thing,” I say. “The website has a specific standard. We want guys to look a certain way.”

“Okay . . .”

“And honestly man, you just don’t have the body for it.”

I walk over to him, and run my hands over his waist and down his ass.

“You’re just too big in the midsection and your ass is too flat. Also, your cock isn’t very big, so I don’t know if you really have the look we need.”

“So what should we do then?” he stammers. “I can’t pay you the money. I don’t know what else to do.”

“Well, I might still be able to use you.”

“You can?”

“We have different kinds of models on the site. I was thinking we would use you just for a solo session, but you don’t really have the right look. But,” I pause for effect. “I might be able to use you in a group scene.”

“A group scene?”

“Yeah. A scene where I put you with two, maybe three other guys, and they use you like a slut.”

“But . . . . I don’t know if I could do that.”

“Don’t worry,” I smile. “We’re not gonna do it today. We’re just gonna run some tests.”

“Tests?” he says, in a shaky voice.

“Yeah, to see if you can handle it.”

I cross back to the table, and unfold the towel the rest of the way to reveal a pair of handcuffs, some ropes, a bottle of lube, and five dildos in different sizes, the largest about the length of my forearm. He stiffens when he sees them.

I take the smallest one, pour some lube on it and pass it to him, before walking back to the camera.

“Okay. So let’s have you standing. Turn and face away from me and put your right foot up on the chair. Great. And now turn to look over your shoulder at me. And stick your ass out. That’s good. Just like that.”

I walk back to the table, grab the lube and squirt a little into my hand. I come up behind him, and gently finger his asshole, easing it open to distribute the lube.

“Okay, that’s great,” I say, walking back to the camera. “Now, whenever you’re ready, let’s see that dildo go up your ass.”

His jaw drops.

“You want me to put it in my ass?”

“Obviously,” I laugh. “Where else did you think it was gonna go?”

“But . . . I’m not gay,” he sputters. “I can’t do that.”

“I don’t care whether you’re gay or not,” I say. “If you wanna pay off this debt, that dildo needs to go up your ass.”

He obediently eases it inside.

“Great. Now keep looking over your shoulder at me and fuck yourself with it.”

He starts pushing it in and out fairly quickly, and I begin to wonder whether I should have given him a larger model. Probably doesn’t matter. He was clear in advance that the scene he wanted was about humiliation, not about pain.

I snap a few more pictures and then move the camera again to another location in the room. I cross back to the table and grab the next dildo in line, which has a suction cup on the bottom. I lube it up before passing it to him.

“Okay,” I say. “Now take the first dido out of your ass and put the other one in.”

He obliges and the second one, despite being larger, doesn’t seem to give him any problems.

“Now, let’s get you turned around to face me. Okay great. Now the bottom of this dildo has a suction cup on it, so I want you to sit down on the chair and attach it.”

He tries to get it aligned a few times, but the suction cup keeps slipping. Finally, I cross to him, and help him affix it before he eases himself down.

“Okay,” I say. “Now I want you to ride that dildo up and down, fucking yourself until you come.”

“You want me to come?”

“Obviously. No money without the money shot. Oh and, let’s have you put the other one in your mouth.”

“In my mouth, Sir?”

“Yeah. I need a real slut who’s willing to suck a cock that’s already been in his ass so this is good practice.”

Even though he’d said he wanted to do this, he’s now hesitating, staring at the dildo that’s just been in his ass.

After a minute, I pipe up.

“No, I’ll do it,” he murmurs, before closing his lips around the dildo.

“Now this is the final section, so let’s get it right. I need you riding up and down on that dildo and fucking your mouth with the other one.”

He continues for a few minutes, as I snap more pictures and fiddle with the camcorder.

Gradually, he picks up his rhythm and then, with a guttural moan, he brings himself to standing, releasing the dildo from his ass, semen shooting out of his dick.

After another minute of his body twitching, he drops the dildo he had in his mouth and it hits the floor with a thud.

He continues to stand naked, twitching but otherwise unmoving, staring at the floor.

I stare at him, slight concern growing. People come in with all sorts of fantasies that seem like a good idea at the time. But after they’ve had an orgasm, suddenly they don’t feel so good about what they’ve just done.

I’m about to ask if he’s okay when he abruptly turns and walks towards his clothes. He puts his briefs and jeans back on, followed by his shirt, carefully buttoning it up and tucking it in. He slides his feet into his shoes and bends to lace them.

I want to go to him, to give him a hug, and ask him how he’s feeling. Did the session live up to his fantasy? Did he get what he needed? Does he want something more? But he doesn’t give me the chance. He just turns, offers a curt nod, and without making eye contact, opens the door, steps into the hallway, and closes it behind him.