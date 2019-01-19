Where do the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’ queens stand post-LaLaPaRuZa?

Welcome to Drag Race Power Rankings! Every Saturday, we’ll debrief the previous night’s new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 to determine which queens are riding high, and which need she-mergency care. This week, we’re reset to the final seven in the wake of LaLaPaRuZa, and several queens have fought their way back up the ranking.

7. Latrice Royale (last week: 5)

This wasn’t exactly how I wanted one of my all-time favourites to make her return to this competition. Latrice should thank her lucky stars no one else won their lip sync, because I think the show felt compelled to bring someone back and, well, she was the last option. Her lip sync to “Sissy That Walk” wasn’t great, and her petty rivalry with Monique feels deeply one-sided. I need her to deliver in this next challenge in a big way, else she’ll be right back out the door.

6. Monique Heart (last week: 4)

I’ve gone from thinking Monique is a contender for the finale one week to thinking she’s a certain upcoming boot the next week. Her performance has been all over the map this season. Worse, her “Sissy That Walk” lip sync, while better than Latrice’s, really wasn’t much to write home about. It was more extra than exciting. I also wish she’d admit that while, yes, she likely did mostly factor in report card when choosing to send Latrice home, part of her also wanted to keep her best friend in the competition. It’s okay to admit you had two motives, girl.

5. Valentina (last week: 7)

Valentina put up quite a fight to stay in this week, completely owning the stage and serving feline ferociousness on “Kitty Girl.” She’s restored my faith in her — somewhat.

I still think she could be the next one out the door, but if she keeps up this energy, she could outlast at least one of the “Sissy That Walk” twins.

4. Monét X Change (last week: 2)

Monét tumbles to fourth this week through absolutely no fault of her own. She didn’t compete this week because she was immune — though frankly, I wish she had gotten the chance. There’s nothing Monét does better than lip syncing (her 3-2 record on Drag Race doesn’t properly encompass her skills), and this could’ve been a chance to show off. That said, she’s still doing well, and there’s a pretty big gulf between her and Valentina.

3. Naomi Smalls (last week: 6)

That’s! What! I’m! Talking! About! Naomi! The Season 8 queen absolutely slayed “Adrenaline,” delivering a kind of lip sync perfectly suited for her body. She finally managed to make her legs not just part of her brand on Drag Race, but a legitimate tool in a challenge. It reminded me of Aquaria’s “Bang Bang” performance, in that both queens used their physicality in ways we haven’t really seen on this show before. Now, Naomi has to bring that fire to the challenges, because if she does, she could very possibly still be here come the finale.

2. Trinity the Tuck (last week: 3)

Like Naomi and Valentina, Trinity had a big redemption with “Peanut Butter” this week. The differences are that, for one, we’ve seen Trinity deliver a better lip sync this season already (“Emotions”), and for another, her performance was a good bit less impressive than theirs. That said, it’s still great to see Trinity refocus on herself and pay a little less attention to the politics of the elimination process. She’s her own worst enemy in this competition; if she can stick to simply delivering her best work every week, damn what everyone else is doing, I do think she can win this season.

1. Manila Luzon (last week: 1)

Though like Monét, Manila also didn’t compete. She keeps her top spot on the strength of her record this season, and that her best ally Latrice is now back in the race. That said, I have such a pit in my stomach thinking about Manila. I just know the bottom is going to fall out soon and we’re going to lose her. Her edit has been way too strong all season. The very second she stumbles, some queen is going to take her out.