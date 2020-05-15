 
Canada's Drag Race
Where to watch 'Canada's Drag Race'

By Arvin Joaquin May 15, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
Meet the queens of the first Canada's Drag Race
Credit: Michelle Turingan/Xtra; Francesca Roh/Xtra

After a herstoric cast reveal of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race on Thursday, one question lingers: Where can you watch it?

And we understand the need: Who wouldn’t want to see all the fierce queens, plus Eh-plus (👀) Canadian judges, Drag Race alumna Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor and activist (and ultimate daddy) Jeffrey B. Chapman, America’s Next Top Model mentor Stacey McKenzie and TV personality Traci Melchor kiki as they search for Canada’s First Drag Superstar.

Canada’s Drag Race has been talked about since it was announced last June. It also tapped the interest of Drag Race fans from Canada and around the world. So where can you watch Canada’s Drag Race?

If you’re in Canada, you can catch it Thursday, July 2 only on Crave, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Crave’s TV channel, Crave.ca and the Crave app.

If you’re outside of the country, Canada’s Drag Race will be available on WOW Presents Plus.

But sis, I’m not in Canada and I do *NOT* have WOW Presents Plus 😭. Don’t be sad, we got you! Starting July 2, Xtra’s resident Drag Race herstorian Kevin O’Keeffe will recap and analyze the latest episode right after it airs. Plus, he’ll rank the queens on Friday. So what does that look like? Like this—it’s a detailed and nuanced look to the latest episode!

New to Drag Race? Here’s a quick primer to guide you. You’re welcome 🙋

We’ll see you on July 2 as we follow 12 of Canada’s fiercest queens showcase their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent as they compete for the crown and the $100,000 grand prize.

