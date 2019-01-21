 
Video
1 min

Why are LGBTQ people still being imprisoned in Chechnya?

By Xtra Video Jan 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EST
At least two men have been killed and dozens have been arrested during a new wave of violence against LGBTQ people in Chechnya, activists say. Rainbow Railroad’s Kimahli Powell explains what we know so far.

Year in Review

Xtra’s queer year in review

Arvin Joaquin Eternity Martis Rachel Giese Dec 21, 2018
A person is receiving a massage at Casey House HIV-positive spa.
Video

Challenging HIV stigma with the power of touch

Xtra Video Nov 30, 2018
Video

What does ‘undetectable’ mean?

Xtra Video Nov 28, 2018
Opinion

How Cuba’s top-down gay rights revolution leaves out actual LGBT people

Arshy Mann May 12, 2018
LGBT rights

Liberals’ justice reform bill leaves out some queer people and sex workers, activists say

Rob Salerno May 02, 2018

