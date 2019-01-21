Video 1 min Why are LGBTQ people still being imprisoned in Chechnya? By Xtra Video Jan 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EST At least two men have been killed and dozens have been arrested during a new wave of violence against LGBTQ people in Chechnya, activists say. Rainbow Railroad’s Kimahli Powell explains what we know so far. Get Xtra in your inbox Every two weeks, a selection of the best stories from Xtra and other websites. Xtra Queer Xtra Gay You can unsubscribe at any time. See our Privacy Policy. Get Xtra in your inbox Xtra Queer Xtra Gay Read Next Year in Review Xtra’s queer year in review Arvin Joaquin Eternity Martis Rachel Giese Dec 21, 2018 Video Challenging HIV stigma with the power of touch Xtra Video Nov 30, 2018 Video What does ‘undetectable’ mean? Xtra Video Nov 28, 2018 Opinion How Cuba’s top-down gay rights revolution leaves out actual LGBT people Arshy Mann May 12, 2018 LGBT rights Liberals’ justice reform bill leaves out some queer people and sex workers, activists say Rob Salerno May 02, 2018 Read Next Year in Review Xtra’s queer year in review Arvin Joaquin Eternity Martis Rachel Giese Dec 21, 2018 Video Challenging HIV stigma with the power of touch Xtra Video Nov 30, 2018 Video What does ‘undetectable’ mean? Xtra Video Nov 28, 2018 Opinion How Cuba’s top-down gay rights revolution leaves out actual LGBT people Arshy Mann May 12, 2018 LGBT rights Liberals’ justice reform bill leaves out some queer people and sex workers, activists say Rob Salerno May 02, 2018 The Latest Opinion Grindr shuts down LGBTQ2 publication Into Arvin Joaquin 4 days ago Opinion Is 2019 the year we finally cancel toxic masculinity? Eternity Martis 5 days ago Opinion Five political stories LGBTQ2 Canadians should keep an eye on in 2019 Erica Lenti Jan 15 Opinion Doug Ford’s confusing case against sex ed Douglas W Judson Jan 14 Pop Culture Eight LGBTQ2 movies and TV shows to look out for in 2019 Arvin Joaquin Jan 10 Load More Stories