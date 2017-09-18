Will & Grace, Zanzibar and the Emmys

The gay Emmys

Emmy trophies this year went to three gay women, the star of a trans-focused TV show and the writer of a lesbian romance episode of Black Mirror. Were these the gayest Emmys ever? [USA Today]

Tanzanian police arrest 20 suspected gay men

Police in Zanzibar, Tanzania have arrested 20 men they suspect of being gay. The African nation seldom enforced its laws against homosexuality until recently, when the government began cracking down. [Deutsche Welle]

US Military: Trans soldiers can re-enlist

As the United States military tries to figure out how to enforce President Donald Trump’s order to cease enlistment of trans soldiers, the Pentagon has clarified that serving trans people may re-enlist. Congress has asked Trump to reconsider the ban. [Associated Press]

Serbia’s gay PM marches in Pride

Ana Brnabic, Serbia’s newly elected and openly-gay prime minister, marched in a Pride parade through Belgrade on Sunday. Activists hope Brnabic’s leadership will mean a shift in attitude for the highly conservative country. [McClatchy]

Will & Grace are back

After a decade off the air, the sitcom Will & Grace returns to TV screens this month. But how will the show hold up in a new age of gay politics? [The New York Times]