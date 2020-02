Ayo Leilani, better known as Witch Prophet, is a Caledon-based, Ethiopian-Eritrean singer-songwriter. Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, D.N.A Activation, she discusses researching her family tree and connecting to Toronto’s queer communities.

