These are challenging and uncertain times and no one wants to make light of anyone’s fears. But I know that one of my best coping methods for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been finding daily moments of joy and comfort—in group chats with my fam, in video calls with my pals, in endless hours playing Animal Crossing, and with my headphones on full blast. If you’ve exhausted all your memes or need a break from binge-watching your favourite TV show, Xtra has got the playlist for you!

With quirky and clever title selections from a variety of musical genres, and tracks spanning from 1980 to 2020, these tunes have been chronologically curated to get you through those ever-shifting self-isolation moods. Whether you’re 💥shaking off that growing anxiety with an impromptu solo dance party or 🤔quietly pondering the state of the human condition, there’s a song here for you. Keep dancing, everyone!

Check out the playlist here: Xtra‘s Social Distancing Mixtape 2020.