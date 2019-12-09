 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 1: New Queers on the Block

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Dec 09, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
Off The Chart The L Word Bette Porter Generation Q

“Time’s up, bitch!” — Sarah Finley

It’s been 10 years since our L.A. lezzies walked off the scene (with the wind machine in their hair, no less), and it’s time for some new faces! In the premiere episode of “Off The Chart: Generation Q,” we meet the goofy Sarah Finley, the loved-up couple Dani Nunez and Sophie Suarez and the very adorable Micah Lee. All the while, we catch up with our OGs: future mayor Bette Porter, Alice Pieszecki a.k.a. the new Ellen and the very rich Shane McCutcheon (we’re just as confused as you are). What’s changed in the last decade in the queer universe that is The L Word —and what (or who) refuses to change with it? Find out along with us!

Subscribe

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

Bette Porter Generation Q

Off the Chart

Read All
Off The Chart The L Word Bette Porter Generation Q
Dec 09, 2019

“Off the Chart: Generation Q," Episode 1: New Queers on the Block

The L Word Generation Q Alice Pieszecki
Dec 04, 2019

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Eight: L to the Q

The L Word Jenny Schecter
Dec 04, 2019

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

The L Word Tina and Bette
Nov 27, 2019

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Six: Lights, Camera, (Lots of) Action

The L Word
Nov 20, 2019

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Five: Lotharios in Limos Getting Laid

Decolonizing fashion with Riley Kucheran | Inspired | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

The L Word Generation Q
TV and Film

‘The L Word’ is back—and Xtra is watching it with you

Erica Lenti 5 days ago
The L Word Generation Q Alice Pieszecki
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Eight: L to the Q

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan 4 days ago
The L Word Jenny Schecter
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan 4 days ago
The L Word Tina and Bette
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Six: Lights, Camera, (Lots of) Action

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan Nov 27
The L Word
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Five: Lotharios in Limos Getting Laid

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan Nov 20

The Latest

The L Word Jenny Schecter
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Seven: Lez Kill Jenny

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan 4 days ago
The L Word Generation Q
TV and Film

‘The L Word’ is back—and Xtra is watching it with you

Erica Lenti 5 days ago
Leona Alleslev
World AIDS Day 2019
Andrew Scheer