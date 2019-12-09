“Time’s up, bitch!” — Sarah Finley

It’s been 10 years since our L.A. lezzies walked off the scene (with the wind machine in their hair, no less), and it’s time for some new faces! In the premiere episode of “Off The Chart: Generation Q,” we meet the goofy Sarah Finley, the loved-up couple Dani Nunez and Sophie Suarez and the very adorable Micah Lee. All the while, we catch up with our OGs: future mayor Bette Porter, Alice Pieszecki a.k.a. the new Ellen and the very rich Shane McCutcheon (we’re just as confused as you are). What’s changed in the last decade in the queer universe that is The L Word —and what (or who) refuses to change with it? Find out along with us!

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan

Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Music: KidKulit