“Time’s up, bitch!” — Sarah Finley
It’s been 10 years since our L.A. lezzies walked off the scene (with the wind machine in their hair, no less), and it’s time for some new faces! In the premiere episode of “Off The Chart: Generation Q,” we meet the goofy Sarah Finley, the loved-up couple Dani Nunez and Sophie Suarez and the very adorable Micah Lee. All the while, we catch up with our OGs: future mayor Bette Porter, Alice Pieszecki a.k.a. the new Ellen and the very rich Shane McCutcheon (we’re just as confused as you are). What’s changed in the last decade in the queer universe that is The L Word —and what (or who) refuses to change with it? Find out along with us!
Episode notes and extras:
- Jacqueline Toboni, who plays Finley, is the real-life sister of Gianna Toboni!
- Jennifer Beals talks to Variety about the reboot—and why she’s the lamest cast member
- The new cast reflects on how the show has evolved…
- …except for Shane’s hair: “Anyone who says Shane can’t commit doesn’t realize she’s been committed to her hair since the day she swaggered into our lives,” writes Shannon Melero
- “The L Word Generation Q is trying to atone for the original’s sins”
- A look inside the opioid crisis, worst addiction epidemic in American history
Featuring:
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit