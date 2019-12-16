 
Off the Chart
“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 2: The Living Legend

Here's your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Dec. 16

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Dec 16, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
Off The Chart
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“I just want you to know that I would help you hide a body.” — Sarah Finley

We’re just two episodes into the Generation Q reboot, but there are already so many red flags 🚩🚩🚩! Dani makes a massive career change without talking to her fiancée—just 24 hours into the engagement. Bette is still thirsty for her married former fling. Shane is hanging out at a random sports bar with Finley—and Finley will try to pick up any woman with a pulse. Much remains uncertain but there is finally a long-awaited conclusion to a decade-long mystery: who killed Jenny Schecter? As always in L Word land, drama reigns supreme.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

Off the Chart

