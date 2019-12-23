 
Off the Chart
“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Here's your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Dec. 23

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Dec 23, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“I fucked the priest!” — Sarah Finley

Tensions are running high for our L.A. queers—and it’s about time! In this episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q, we process the third episode of The L Word‘s beloved reboot: Dani and Sophie are still sparring over wedding plans, Finley freaks out when she realizes she’s sleeping with a minister, Bette and Angie face off over public school and Shane can’t stop being a fuckboy. At least Megan Rapinoe shows up. Is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

The L Word Generation Q Dani Jose

