“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

“I fucked the priest!” — Sarah Finley
Tensions are running high for our L.A. queers—and it’s about time! In this episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q, we process the third episode of The L Word‘s beloved reboot: Dani and Sophie are still sparring over wedding plans, Finley freaks out when she realizes she’s sleeping with a minister, Bette and Angie face off over public school and Shane can’t stop being a fuckboy. At least Megan Rapinoe shows up. Is it hot in here, or is it just us?
Featuring:
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit