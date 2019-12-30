 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

Here‘s your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Dec. 30

By Rachel Giese, Michelle Turingan Dec 30, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
The L Word Generation Q Bette Porter
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“I got divorced on my birthday!” — Shane McCutcheon

We’re halfway through the season and it’s one big reveal after another in the fourth episode of The L Word: Generation Q. Bette finally explains why she’s running for mayor (rest in power, Kit). Finley gets drunk and tells Rebecca she’s in love. Dani finds out Bette is still sleeping with Felicity. Jose shows Micah what he really wants. Tess figures out what’s been going on between Lena and Shane. Shane clarifies why she and Quiara broke up just before Quiara makes a surprise entrance at Shane’s surprise 40th birthday party. And, oh yeah, Nat tells Alice that she’s still hot for Gigi—AND A THREEWAY ENSUES. Anyone want some cookies to go with those MILFs?

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit

The L Word GIF by The L Word: Generation Q - Find & Share on GIPHY

S02E03: Fudging all night | Off The Chart: The L Word podcast | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Off The Chart The L Word Dani Sophie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 23
Off The Chart The L Word Shane McCutcheon
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 2: The Living Legend

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 16
Off The Chart The L Word Bette Porter Generation Q
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q," Episode 1: New Queers on the Block

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 09
The L Word Generation Q
TV and Film

‘The L Word’ is back—and Xtra is watching it with you

Erica Lenti Dec 03
The L Word Generation Q Alice Pieszecki
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart” L Word podcast, Episode Eight: L to the Q

Rachel Giese Erica Lenti Eternity Martis Michelle Turingan Dec 04

The Latest

Queer women film
Rainbow Rewind 2019

The hottest, smartest and most stylish women-loving-women films of the decade

Valerie Complex Dec 20
LGBTQ pop culture decade
Rainbow Rewind 2019

The biggest LGBTQ2 pop culture stories of the decade

Rachel Giese Xtra Video Dec 19
LGBTQ rights Randall Garrison Cristina Fernandez Barack Obama
Drag Race queens
Salty Queers LGBTQ Stories 2019