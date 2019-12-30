“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

“I got divorced on my birthday!” — Shane McCutcheon

We’re halfway through the season and it’s one big reveal after another in the fourth episode of The L Word: Generation Q. Bette finally explains why she’s running for mayor (rest in power, Kit). Finley gets drunk and tells Rebecca she’s in love. Dani finds out Bette is still sleeping with Felicity. Jose shows Micah what he really wants. Tess figures out what’s been going on between Lena and Shane. Shane clarifies why she and Quiara broke up just before Quiara makes a surprise entrance at Shane’s surprise 40th birthday party. And, oh yeah, Nat tells Alice that she’s still hot for Gigi—AND A THREEWAY ENSUES. Anyone want some cookies to go with those MILFs?

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan

Executive producer: Rachel Giese

Music: KidKulit