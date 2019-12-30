“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

“I got divorced on my birthday!” — Shane McCutcheon
We’re halfway through the season and it’s one big reveal after another in the fourth episode of The L Word: Generation Q. Bette finally explains why she’s running for mayor (rest in power, Kit). Finley gets drunk and tells Rebecca she’s in love. Dani finds out Bette is still sleeping with Felicity. Jose shows Micah what he really wants. Tess figures out what’s been going on between Lena and Shane. Shane clarifies why she and Quiara broke up just before Quiara makes a surprise entrance at Shane’s surprise 40th birthday party. And, oh yeah, Nat tells Alice that she’s still hot for Gigi—AND A THREEWAY ENSUES. Anyone want some cookies to go with those MILFs?
Episode notes and extras:
- The LA Times on the westward expansion of the opioid crisis
- You’re looking very Shane today
- Chelle’s fave bop of the episode: Shura’s “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”
- The L Word Book by Jennifer Beals
- Quiara is played by Lex Scott Davis
Featuring:
Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese
Music: KidKulit