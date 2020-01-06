“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 5: The Uncle Shane and Mama B Show

“We never get any good words. Vulva, labia, throuple!” — Alice Pieszecki
Never mind what you want; Episode 5 of The L Word: Generation Q is begging you to tell us what you need. We catch up with our hungover favourites post-Shane McCutcheon 40th birthday bash, and everyone’s trying to get their priorities straight: Alice is navigating throupledom, Bette’s trying to be a better mom, Shane’s forced to contemplate parenthood, Dani is shutting down her daddy and Micah’s exploring love and sex with Jose. Poor Finley, meanwhile, is still a hot mess—and in desperate need of some guidance and guardianship. In the end, we could all use an Uncle Shane and a Mama B in our lives.
Episode notes and extras:
- Janelle Monáe’s “I Like That”
- The rise of the sober queer
- What polyamory means to six queer folks, from Autostraddle: “I view polyamory as a structure that’s helpful in me decolonizing my love life and the way I view relationships.”
- Never forget the simpler days: Baby Angie, Mama T and Mama B (and Auntie Kit, RIP!)
Featuring:
Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan
Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit