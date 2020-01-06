 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 5: The Uncle Shane and Mama B Show

Here's your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Jan. 6

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Jan 06, 2020, 6:03 PM EST
The L Word Generation Q Shane Angie
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“We never get any good words. Vulva, labia, throuple!” — Alice Pieszecki

Never mind what you want; Episode 5 of The L Word: Generation Q is begging you to tell us what you need. We catch up with our hungover favourites post-Shane McCutcheon 40th birthday bash, and everyone’s trying to get their priorities straight: Alice is navigating throupledom, Bette’s trying to be a better mom, Shane’s forced to contemplate parenthood, Dani is shutting down her daddy and Micah’s exploring love and sex with Jose. Poor Finley, meanwhile, is still a hot mess—and in desperate need of some guidance and guardianship. In the end, we could all use an Uncle Shane and a Mama B in our lives.

Subscribe

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

S02E04: Good Things Come in Threes | Off The Chart: The L Word podcast | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

The L Word Generation Q Bette Porter
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

Rachel Giese Michelle Turingan Dec 30, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Dani Sophie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 23, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Shane McCutcheon
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 2: The Living Legend

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 16, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Bette Porter Generation Q
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q," Episode 1: New Queers on the Block

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 09, 2019
The L Word Generation Q
TV and Film

‘The L Word’ is back—and Xtra is watching it with you

Erica Lenti Dec 03, 2019

The Latest

Off The Chart The L Word Dani Sophie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 23, 2019
Year in review Xtra
Xtra Weekly

Here are some of the biggest LGBTQ2 stories of the decade

Arvin Joaquin Dec 20, 2019
Queer women film
LGBTQ pop culture decade
LGBTQ rights Randall Garrison Cristina Fernandez Barack Obama