“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 6: Welcome Back, Kennard

“Look around. I’m wrong all the fucking time.” — Bette Porter

She’s baaaaaack! Tina Kennard, the other half of the famed TiBette, has returned to the cast of our favourite L.A lesbians—and in typical The L Word fashion, things are getting saucy. In this sixth episode, Bette and Tina hash out the past, Dani does damage control on Bette’s mayoral campaign, Angie confesses her love for Jordi, Shane makes a big decision on parenthood, Sophie and Finley get closer during bro night, and Alice and co. continue to navigate their throuple. And where’s Micah, you ask? Probably avoiding the dyke drama.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan

Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Music: KidKulit