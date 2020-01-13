 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 6: Welcome Back, Kennard

Here's your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Jan. 13

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Jan 13, 2020, 5:36 PM EST
The L Word Generation Q Tina
Credit: Courtesy Showtime; Francesca Roh/Xtra

“Look around. I’m wrong all the fucking time.” — Bette Porter

She’s baaaaaack! Tina Kennard, the other half of the famed TiBette, has returned to the cast of our favourite L.A lesbians—and in typical The L Word fashion, things are getting saucy. In this sixth episode, Bette and Tina hash out the past, Dani does damage control on Bette’s mayoral campaign, Angie confesses her love for Jordi, Shane makes a big decision on parenthood, Sophie and Finley get closer during bro night, and Alice and co. continue to navigate their throuple. And where’s Micah, you ask? Probably avoiding the dyke drama.

Subscribe

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

The L Word Generation Q Angie Jordi

Dreaming of queer thirst traps with comedy duo Coko & Daphney | Hard or Soft | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

The L Word Generation Q Shane Angie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 5: The Uncle Shane and Mama B Show

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Jan 06
The L Word Generation Q Bette Porter
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

Rachel Giese Michelle Turingan Dec 30, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Dani Sophie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 23, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Shane McCutcheon
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 2: The Living Legend

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 16, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Bette Porter Generation Q
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q," Episode 1: New Queers on the Block

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 09, 2019

The Latest

Coko and Daphney
Video

Dreaming of queer thirst traps with comedy duo Coko & Daphney

Xtra Video 4 days ago
Trans Health

What matters most to Black trans and gender non-conforming Americans

Eternity Martis 4 days ago