 
Off the Chart
1 min

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 7: I Will Go Down With This Ship

Here's your episode of Off The Chart: Generation Q for Jan. 20

By Erica Lenti, Michelle Turingan Jan 20, 2020, 7:05 PM EST
Finley holds Sophie's head in her hands in Episode 7 of The L Word: Generation Q.

“Why would I judge you? I’m in a throuple—with two ex-wives!” — Alice Pieszecki

Remember that dyke drama we were asking for? Well, it’s here—albeit moments before The L Word: Generation Q’s debut season comes to a close. In this penultimate episode, Bette’s still pining for Tina (TINAAAAA!), Alice gives the throuple the boot and Shane is navigating the pre-parenthood stage. Meanwhile, Jose’s meet-the-mom date with Micah goes sour, Dani can’t stop working, and Sophie and Finley swap spit. Lies, deception and a forthcoming mayoral race: Perhaps only Angie can save us.

Subscribe

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti
Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan
Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese
Music: KidKulit

Alice from The L Word: Generation Q in disbelief, says

Saeed Jones on growing up Black and gay in the South | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

The L Word Generation Q Tina
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 6: Welcome Back, Kennard

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Jan 13
The L Word Generation Q Shane Angie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 5: The Uncle Shane and Mama B Show

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Jan 06
The L Word Generation Q Bette Porter
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 4: Good things come in threes

Rachel Giese Michelle Turingan Dec 30, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Dani Sophie
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 3: Fudging all night

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 23, 2019
Off The Chart The L Word Shane McCutcheon
Off the Chart

“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 2: The Living Legend

Erica Lenti Michelle Turingan Dec 16, 2019

The Latest

Peter Buttigieg, NikkieTutorials, and Sammie from the Netflix show, 'The Circle'
Xtra Weekly

NikkieTutorials comes out as trans, Elizabeth Warren talks about trans rights and ‘The Circle’ may be the bisexual show we’ve been waiting for

Arvin Joaquin 4 days ago
HIV non-disclosure stories: Illustrations of three folks who have been criminalized.
HIV/AIDS

How HIV-positive LGBTQ2 people are criminalized in Canada

Alexander McClelland 5 days ago
CBC podcast's Chosen Family hosts Thomas and Tranna talk about their latest pop culture obsessions.
Toronto trans activist Julie Berman, and her friend Victoria Glencross Palmer
The L Word Generation Q Tina