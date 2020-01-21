“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 7: I Will Go Down With This Ship

“Why would I judge you? I’m in a throuple—with two ex-wives!” — Alice Pieszecki

Remember that dyke drama we were asking for? Well, it’s here—albeit moments before The L Word: Generation Q’s debut season comes to a close. In this penultimate episode, Bette’s still pining for Tina (TINAAAAA!), Alice gives the throuple the boot and Shane is navigating the pre-parenthood stage. Meanwhile, Jose’s meet-the-mom date with Micah goes sour, Dani can’t stop working, and Sophie and Finley swap spit. Lies, deception and a forthcoming mayoral race: Perhaps only Angie can save us.

Episode notes and extras:

Featuring:

Erica Lenti @ericalenti

Michelle Turingan @chelleturingan

Producer and editor: Michelle Turingan

Executive producer: Rachel Giese @rachelagiese

Music: KidKulit