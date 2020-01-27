“Off the Chart: Generation Q,” Episode 8: Baggage Check

“I dated her. The birds were a whole thing.” — Dani Nunez

What better way to end a season of lesbian drama than by turning everything into shambles! In this season finale of The L Word: Generation Q, everyone’s grappling with loss: Bette struggles to find purpose after the mayoral race, Alice comes to grips with possibly losing her talk show, and Shane once again becomes a sad boi. Meanwhile, Sophie is forced to make a choice between Dani and Finley, and Micah learns something troubling about Jose. It all ends in a cliffhanger at the airport. Last boarding call for our L.A. lesbians: We’ll see you next season 👋

